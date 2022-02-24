Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

