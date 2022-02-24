Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

