Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.58). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NVRO traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $172,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

