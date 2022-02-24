Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Olin reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $8,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 312.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OLN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. Olin has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Olin (Get Rating)
Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olin (OLN)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.