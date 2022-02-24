Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Olin reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $8,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 312.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. Olin has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.