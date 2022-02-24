Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 513,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,774. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

