Analysts Expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $79.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $8.52 on Thursday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

