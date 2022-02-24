Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Million

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.65 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,031 shares of company stock valued at $777,204. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

