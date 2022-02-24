Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

