Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (ADDYY, ADEVF, AGESY, AGIO, ARE, ASMIY, BAYRY, BCS, BLX, BRLXF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 24th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €344.00 ($390.91) to €353.00 ($401.14). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 107.00 to 106.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($65.91) to €59.00 ($67.05). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was given a C$24.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €50.00 ($56.82) to €55.00 ($62.50). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$51.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$70.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.45) to GBX 185 ($2.52).

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €51.00 ($57.95) to €56.00 ($63.64). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$56.00.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75).

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €22.50 ($25.57) to €22.60 ($25.68). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32).

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.65 ($8.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$65.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 391 ($5.32) to GBX 376 ($5.11).

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €80.00 ($90.91) to €76.00 ($86.36). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65).

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84).

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96).

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76).

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36).

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €150.00 ($170.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71).

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,540 ($20.94).

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €3.40 ($3.86) to €3.30 ($3.75).

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $335.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97).

