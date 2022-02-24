Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fisker (FSR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) recently:
- 2/18/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “
Fisker stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 454,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,582. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
