Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $162.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/14/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

1/10/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.

1/7/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,006,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

