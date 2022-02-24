Analysts Set Expectations for ModivCare Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ModivCare in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODV. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MODV opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

