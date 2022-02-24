Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AML, ANTO, BARC, CCH, CLBT, CNE, CORZ, ENQ, ETRN, FUBO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 24th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 625 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) target price on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.42) price target on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

