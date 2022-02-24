Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 24th (AAN, ANAB, ATRS, AUY, AZN, BCLI, CEQP, DAN, DDL, DKL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 24th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

