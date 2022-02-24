Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $105.00.

2/16/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $162.00.

2/1/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.05. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.36 and a 12-month high of $361.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

