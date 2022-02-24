Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $48.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.