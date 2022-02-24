Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113.57 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $794.86 million and $113.57 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,092,513 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.