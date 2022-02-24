Andrew S. Pascal Buys 23,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MYPS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 282,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,962. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.