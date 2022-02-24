Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 45,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £4.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 41.64, a current ratio of 41.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

