Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Financial Comparison

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Townsquare Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Townsquare Media $371.34 million 0.50 -$80.55 million $1.05 10.61

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Townsquare Media.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Townsquare Media 4.77% 59.48% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anghami and Townsquare Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Townsquare Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions. The Townsquare Interactive segment is involved in the results of its digital marketing solutions business. The Live Events segment is comprised of concerts, expositions and other experiential events. Townsquare Media was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein in 1994 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

