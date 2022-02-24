Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 3717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 233,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

