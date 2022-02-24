Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 65,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67.

Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

