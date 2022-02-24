Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 65,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67.
Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)
Featured Articles
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.