Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 3.6%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.72). Approximately 26,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 500,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.62. The firm has a market cap of £40.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.
About Angling Direct (LON:ANG)
