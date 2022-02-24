Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.33.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.