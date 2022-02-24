Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.18

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.18 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 108.60 ($1.48). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 54,834 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

