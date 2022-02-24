Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.18

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.18 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 108.60 ($1.48). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 54,834 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

