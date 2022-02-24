Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.76

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 139.46 ($1.90). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.88), with a volume of 242,594 shares.

Several analysts have commented on APF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £295.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.76.

In other news, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($23,010.34). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.77), for a total value of £107,900 ($146,742.83). In the last quarter, insiders sold 948,000 shares of company stock worth $132,810,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

