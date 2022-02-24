Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($62.50) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.45 ($74.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

