Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €71.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($80.68) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABI. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.45 ($74.37).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.