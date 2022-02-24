Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.65

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $28.18. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 12,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

