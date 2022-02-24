ANON (ANON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $107.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ANON has a market capitalization of $177,210.47 and approximately $107.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

