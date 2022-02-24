Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

