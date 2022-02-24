Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
