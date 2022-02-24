Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,535 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

