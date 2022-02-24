Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.82

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 375604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

