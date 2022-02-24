Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

NYSE ANTM opened at $442.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.60 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

