Anthony P. Walsh Sells 22,406 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 114,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,522. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.67.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.
