Anthony P. Walsh Sells 22,406 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$202,326.18.

Shares of TSE NG traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 239,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,720. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.28. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1001115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

