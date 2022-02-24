Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,404 ($19.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.35. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

