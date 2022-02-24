Anyswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.37 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Anyswap has a market cap of $214.85 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.53 or 0.00032566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.45 or 0.06685917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,246.31 or 0.99581319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048570 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

