Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Michael Neller Sells 1,250 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AON stock traded up $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.13. 1,727,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.79. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

