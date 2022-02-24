Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,995,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $61,873,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,497. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.