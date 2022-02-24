Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.40

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.40 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 333458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.54).
The firm has a market cap of £873.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.15.
About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)
