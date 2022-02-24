Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.40

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.40 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 333458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.54).

The firm has a market cap of £873.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.15.

Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

