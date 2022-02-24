Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $215.29

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.29 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.54). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.54), with a volume of 271,782 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £919.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

