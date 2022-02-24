ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 29.3% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $43.36 million and $935,327.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 121,064,909 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

