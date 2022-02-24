APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $456,956.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00034527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107344 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

