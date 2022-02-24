Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 5536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

