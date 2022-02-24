Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 153,250 shares of company stock worth $8,680,600. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

