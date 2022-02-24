Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 96.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

