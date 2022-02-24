Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

AAPL stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

