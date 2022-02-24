Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 34,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

