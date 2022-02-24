Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Up 4%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 162,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 140,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

About Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

